Barca VP rules out Neymar’s transfer

Brazilian star Neymar has expressed his desire to make his return to Barcelona however, club vice-president Jordi Cardoner said that the Brazilian star will not be joining them this summer.

Earlier reports had said that the 27-year-old was on the brink of making a return to Barcelona from his current club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer next summer.

On Sunday, Cardoner admitted that Neymar is unhappy at PSG, but also added that it is something that the club will have to sort out themselves and that the Catalans have no intentions to get involved in the situation right now.

“Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris,” the Barca Vice President was quoted as saying by TV3.

“Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join (Barcelona). If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk,” he added.

In the recent times, Neymar has been keen to leave PSG just two years after his world-record 222 million pound move from Barca. It has been learnt that Neymar’s relationship with the Parisien club hasn’t gone well.

After an ankle injury sustained in Brazil’s friendly win over Qatar in June, which also pulled him from the Copa America, Neymar had resumed team training last Thursday.