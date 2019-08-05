Bangladesh PM to visit India in October

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India in October in her first visit to the neighbouring country after coming to power for a third consecutive term, the Foreign Office announced here.

Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, who announced the planned trip while talking to reporters on Sunday, said the agenda of her visit will be discussed when Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar comes to Bangladesh on August 20-21, reports bdnews24.

Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of their relations. Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, 68 of them in the last three years alone. The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues has been solved. But the equitable share of the Teesta river water still remains unresolved, the Minister said.

During his last meeting with Jaishankar, Momen said they discussed the Teesta issue but did not provide any other detail.

“He (Jaishankar) told me it’s out of the Central government’s control.”

Asked whether it is possible to complete the deal during the visit, the Foreign Minister replied: “I can’t say,” bdnews reported.

He, however, said, “We have warm relations and both governments are committed to resolving the issues.”

Momen also said that they are discussing the sharing of all common 54 rivers between the countries.