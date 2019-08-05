Article 370: Disobedience by police, bureaucracy factored in

The government had taken into account all the contingencies while planning the revocation of Article 370 and reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, including the possibility of disobedience by local police and administration.

The induction of more than 20,000 troops in the last few days was aimed at taking full control of the situation in the state and deal with any emergency like failure to obey orders.

Informed sources said the troop induction was still going on as companies of central armed police forces were being flown from several states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to Jammu and Kashmir in Indian Air Force (IAF) planes.

They will join the law enforcement efforts in the entire Kashmir Valley and prevent street protests.

Kashmiri leaders were put under house arrest as they had been opposing any move to end the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

The sources said the clampdown was temporary and the situation would be reviewed depending on the reactions.

The local political leadership and the separatists were already on the back foot after the government’s crackdown, the sources said.