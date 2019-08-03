SUV Kia Seltos unveiled in Hyderabad

Vihaan Auto and Automotive Kia, the official dealer partners for Kia Motors India, unveiled the SUV Kia Seltos at their facilities in Hyderabad on Saturday.

This showcase will be followed by test drives for all customers to experience the car from South Korean auto major.

Seltos, manufactured by Kia at its India plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, is scheduled to be officially launched on August 22.

Vihaan Auto established its footprint in Hyderabad with the launch of dealership and world class service facility spread over 8,000 square feet.

Automotive Kia has established 5,000 square feet state-of-the-art dealership in Hyderabad.

“This region is a key market for premium cars and SUVs, and we are confident that Kia Seltos will be a game-changer in this segment. We are equipped with the biggest network for a new entrant with 265 touch points across 160 cities. Kia aims to reach out to every customer and provide the best possible care for them even in the remotest corners of the country,” said Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India.

“Kia cars represent futuristic technology and features, and we are sure the Seltos will generate high demand in the Indian market,” said Suneel Vadlamudi, Dealer Partner of Kia Motors India.

“Kia is globally rated amongst the best in product quality and with their design and best-in-class features the response which we have received from our customers for the Seltos even before the price is announced has been overwhelming,” said Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

The 256 touch points will be operated by authorized Kia dealer partners and will ensure state-of-the-art experience for sales and after sales through IOT (Internet of Things) technology.

To further ease the process of scheduling a service appointment, Kia Motors India will leverage IOT via its Kia Link App which will notify the customers about service due reminder to guarantee and keep intact the vehicle performance and life, said a company statement.

Kia plans to expand its portfolio by launching a new car in every six to nine months, lining at least five vehicles by 2021.

Kia Motors India plant began trial production in January 2019. The manufacturing facility is expected to begin series production in the second half of 2019 and produce approximately 300,000 units per year.