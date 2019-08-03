Pak PM to address nation on completion of 1 yr in office

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18 over his government’s performance after completing a year in power, the media reported on Saturday.

Khan assumed office as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18, 2018, reports Geo News.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Khan has directed all ministries and divisions to submit their one-year performance report.

He has instructed the ministries and divisions to highlight five big achievements during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first year in power by August 9.