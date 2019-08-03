Nawaz Sharif made laws to facilitate money deals: Pak PM’s aide

Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has alleged that the Nawaz Sharif family made laws in the 90s that facilitated money laundering, Geo News reported.

Addressing media on Friday, Akbar in an indirect reference to the Sharifs said they made laws that facilitated inflow of cash without any questioning.

According to the Geo News report, Akbar said everything was working out fine for the Sharif family until their names came in the Panama Scandal in 2016.

The Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister claimed that “90 per cent of Salman Shehbaz’s wealth is based on TT (telegraphic transfer).”

He further alleged that funds worth Rs 17 million were also transferred to Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz’s account through the telegraphic transfer.

He said one of the accounts of Maryam Nawaz received around Rs 10.7 million through telegraphic transfer and showed it as direct investment.

In 2008, transaction from the Hill Metal Establishment was done from Maryam Safdar’s account, adding that he had written a letter to the relevant authorities in this regard, reported Geo News.

To this date there exists no money trail in the case and the matter is still pending in courts, said Akbar.

During the press conference, Akbar presented documents related to the alleged financial transactions by the Sharif family.