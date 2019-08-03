Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-0

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Spaniard Salvo Chamorro scored a brace as Mohun Bagan started the 129th Durand Cup with a 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting here on Friday.

Chamorro headed in a free kick from compatriot Joseba Beitia for his first goal and nodded in another from a through ball by Ashutosh Mehta, giving their Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna a perfect debut.

Mohammedan Sporting’s best chance came just before half time, but Shilton Paul pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ivorian forward Arthur Kouassi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durand Cup amid a heavy rain.