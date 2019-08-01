Sales growth boosts India’s July manufacturing output: PMI

Sustained sales growth slightly boosted India’s manufacturing sector output in July, a key economic indicator showed on Thursday.

As per the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the composite indicator of manufacturing performance showed an index reading of 52.5 in July 2019, up from 52.1 in the previous month.

An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, or growth, and below 50 an overall decrease.

“Economic growth in India’s manufacturing industry was sustained in July. Companies scaled up production in response to a quicker upturn in factory orders,” IHS Markit said in a statement.

“This, coupled with optimistic growth projections, underpinned job creation and an uptick in input purchasing,” it added.