Suhana Khan is graceful, says her dance trainer

After wooing audiences with her fashion statement, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is now being talked about for her dancing skills.

Suhana is currently taking dance lessons from Sanjana Muthreja, who is an international belly dancer.

Sanjana recently shared a photograph of herself with Suhana from her dance session on Instagram.

Praising the star kid, the trainer wrote: “Training Suhana. She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully.”

Apart from Suhana, Sanjana also trains actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who has been learning with her for more than three years.