ED grills Farooq Abdullah over cricket fund embezzlement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the Rs 113-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, which was once heading.

National Conference (NC) chief appeared before the ED here at 12.30 p.m. and the interrogation is still on, officials told IANS.

The NC MP was earlier interrogated by the CBI over misappropriation of funds and in 2018, it filed a charge sheet against him. Later, the ED also started a money laundering probe against the former J&K chief minister.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had in 2015 handed over the investigation Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam to the CBI while indicting the state police for failing to carry out the probe appropriately.