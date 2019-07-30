Uproar in LS over Unnao rape victim’s accident

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed uproar over a road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the Unnao rape victim was critically injured and two others killed, with the Congress seeking a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

When Speaker Om Birla allowed a discussion on The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 for its passage and did not heed to the demand of the Congress, the entire opposition including TMC, DMK, SP, BSP and NCP members walked out of the House.

Soon after the House met, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue saying the Uttar Pradesh government’s claim to convert the state as “Uttam Pradesh” (best state) was a hollow promise as it was moving in the direction of becoming an “Adham Pradesh” (bad state).

Meanwhile, opposition members, including from the Congress, TMC, DMK and NCP, trooped near the Speaker’s podium shouting “Prime Minister jawab do” and “We want justice” and asked: “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Ka Kya Hua?” (What happened to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme).

On Sunday, the rape victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two relatives when a truck hit them.

Both the rape victim and the lawyer have been on life support since the accident while the two other woman in the car, including one who was a witness to the crime, died.

“The accident is a stigma on civilized society. A minor girl was gang-raped… There is no arrangement to save the victims. Her father died in mysterious circumstances,” Chowdhury said.

“She attempted to commit suicide. And now she as well as her relatives were attacked in an attempt to kill them. Two of the victim’s relatives are dead… This is embarrassing. The Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement,” he said.

Responding, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there should be no politics over the issue and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was on.

“We (government) are with the family of the victim. Whatever is required, the Uttar Pradesh government is doing.”

Amid the din, BJP’s Jagdambika Pal said the Congress was trying to defame the Uttar Pradesh government and misleading the country.

“The truck which was involved in the accident belongs to Samajwadi Party leader Amarpal Singh. The country now knows that Samajwadi Party people were involved in the conspiracy.”

BJP’s Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the truck owner was from Fatehpur district and a member of Samajwadi Party. She accused the Samajwadi Party of trying to defame the BJP government.