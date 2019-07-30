Modi links revised monument hours to ‘Incredible India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the Culture Ministry’s decision to extend visiting hours at 10 prominent Indian monuments, including Delhi’s Humayun’s Tomb and Safdarjung Tomb, till 9 p.m.

“A welcome step, which will enable more people to visit these places and discover aspects of #IncredibleIndia,” the PM tweeted.

The previous visiting hours were 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The monuments are Rajarani Temple Complex (Odisha), Dulhadeo Temple, Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Sheikh Chilli Tomb (Haryana), Safdarjung Tomb (Delhi), Humayun’s Tomb (Delhi), the Group of Monuments at Pattadakal and Gol Gumbaz (both Karnataka), Group of Temples, Markanda, Chamursi (Maharashtra), Man Mahal, Vaidhshala (Uttar Pradesh) and Rani Ki Vav (Gujarat).

The decision has been taken for the benefit of people and tourists who can visit and appreciate the beauty of these historical sites for longer hours.

According to the Ministry, the new timings could soon be applied to more historical monuments.