Maliwal urges Modi, Shah to sack Unnao rape accused MLA

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda to sack the Unnao rape accused BJP MLA from the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with his aides is accused of gangraping the girl who is now battling for life in a Lucknow hospital after a truck hit a car in which she was travelling along with two aunts and her lawyer.

Both the women were killed in the accident while the lawyer is also in critical condition.

“The minor girl had been gang-raped by Senger along with his aides. The Uttar Pradesh Police refused to register an FIR for over one year. Instead her father was arrested and assaulted by the brother and supporters of Sengar in police custody,” she said.

In her letter, the DCW Chairperson said how the rape victim attempted to immolate herself in front of the residence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a day later, her father died in a hospital of injuries inflicted in police custody.

Maliwal said the road accident “was a clear conspiracy to eliminate the witnesses and her family”.

“The lawyer who stood by her and tried to support her is presently even in a worse condition than the girl,” Maliwal said.

She expressed shock at the “brute display of apathy by the Bharatiya Janata Party by not only ensuring that the MLA stays a prominent member of BJP but constantly safeguarding his membership of the UP Assembly, thereby allowing him to subvert the justice process at every juncture.

“Despite mounting evidence against the MLA, he continued to be in power and therefore enjoys unadulterated clout over the police, jail, hospital authorities and the entire Uttar Pradesh administration. It is this patronage of the BJP that has enabled him to unabashedly ravage the lives of the rape victim and her family.”