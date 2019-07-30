Ayushmann wraps up shooting for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up shooting for his next film, “Gulabo Sitabo”. The film sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan, and also marks his reunion with director Shoojit Sircar.

Ayushmann on Tuesday tweeted a photograph along with the entire cast and crew of the film and captioned it: “It’s a wrap! ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.”

Details about the film and Ayushmann’s character are still under wraps.

“Gulabo Sitabo”is set for release on April 24 next year. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who earlier scripted “Piku” for Sircar.

Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore. The film is apparently a takeoff on these two characters.