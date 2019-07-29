The NPAs at whose cost?

Anil Anand

Whose baby are the Non Productive Assets or popularly known as NPAs in the banking sector? The NPAs stood at all time high at Rs 12 lakh crore in 2014, saw some reduction subsequently due to reasons other than the failed or non-starting recovery processes, and are currently staring the countrymen particularly the common man or common bank customers in the eye.

As the common man or the common banking customers are squirming on the inactiveness of the system, Government as well as the Reserve Bank of India, to effect these recoveries or at least to declare the names of wilful defaulters for the sake of transparency and that the reality stood naked, after all it is the common bank customer or investors’ money that in some ways been usurped by mighty and powerful, are not prepared to own this baby. The situation stands despite Supreme Court of India’s intervention and clear directions to the Government and the RBI to make the list public. But to no avail as the status quo ante continues and there is no forward movement on this front.

Both the Government (read here Finance Ministry) and the RBI have repeatedly rejected all RTI queries regarding this matter. Not only that, they have short-circuited the demand of the SEBI as well demanding the NPA list for the financial regulatory body to now the real situation. The plea taken by the Finance Ministry and RBI in not disclosing the names of big-time defaulters is that it would jeopardise the trade and industry and that the mood would sulk which would be detrimental to the interest of the nation.

Well, the Government knows it and so do the RBI as to who the defaulters are and the extent of non-paid dues of the banks, but the remedial measures, the only available measure is through recovery tribunals, are a non-starter. The picture on recovery front is dismal. Then how has the current Government been claiming a reduction in the NPAs post-2014? This is a significant question.

Talking to a cross-section of financial experts it came out that the downward trend which Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has also spoken about in the two Houses of Parliament, is not due to effective recovery process but on account of certain prevailing trends. Firstly, the process of borrowings from the banks has considerably slowed down and secondly and more importantly the banks have written off huge NPAs on their own or due to reasons unexplained.

Due to various factors the loaning or borrowing from the banks has come down to two to three per cent. As slowed borrowing process has resulted in very less borrowing happening in the banks, so it has a direct bearing on NPA figures leading to either remaining static or showing a downward trend, explained an expert wishing to remain anonymous. “There are no investors which has resulted in the credit growth slowing down, so the currently reflecting situation. However, it is naive not to declare the list of NPA defaulters on the plea that it could harm the market and the national interest. How could the problem be sorted out if we do not know its actual severity,” he further added.

It is a mere excuse experts of his ilk feel. But there is a second school of thought as well who feel that it would harm the banking system and the nation’s economy as a whole which could collapse if the list of defaulters was made public. “We have laws and regulations governing the banking secrecy. How cold these laws be circumvented to make the names of the defaulters public,” yet another expert with a contrarian view said.

It is amazing that while the Government and the RBI seemed to be inclined to protect interests of the big names of the trade and industry who are defaulting on loan payment, there seems to be little or no consideration to safeguard the common investor or bank customers. The virtual situation is that the current governing and banking system is penalising the small investors and common customers for the sins of the big –time defaulters. “The small and common customers would only be benefitted in terms of lower interest rates on borrowing and higher one on savings if banks earn more. But that is not happening and to the contrary common and smaller customers are being burdened by increasing the variety of charges on different banking services, repeatedly, the expert further added.

Border line is that the NPA issue despite intervention by the Supreme Court is a non-starter. The efforts of former RBI Governor, Raghuram Rajan to raise this issue through a letter written to a high-powered Parliamentary committee along with a list of NPA defaulters, have also been scuttled.

A recently filed RTI has revealed that Rajan had indeed sent a list of NPA defaulters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as early as eight months after he became Prime Minister. The RTI application, filed by news platform The Wire with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Finance Ministry and the RBI sought information on Raghuram Rajan’s claim in his note to a parliamentary committee. The former governor had said that he had handed over a list of high-profile fraud cases of NPAs to the PMO for coordinated investigation.

A controversy also erupted as to which PMO was referred to in Rajan’s letter as some reports suggested that the office spoken of was of UPA Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh’s and not Modi’s. The note submitted by Rajan on September 6, 2018 to a parliamentary committee mentioned that he had asked the PMO to act against a list of major defaulters. The note, however, did not mention which Prime Minister he was talking about. The estimates committee had then said that it would clarify from Rajan the date on which the list was sent to the PMO.

Subsequently, the RBI has responded to the relevant queries saying that the letter to the PMO was written on February 4, 2015. This letter was sent to the office of the finance minister, Arun Jaitley as well.

The RBI did not make it clear what action was taken at the time the letter was sent but mentioned that the letter was under investigation by many government and external agencies. According to the report, some of the names on the list had managed to flee the country. When asked about the minutes of the meeting, the RBI invoked confidentiality.

The only remedial measure- recovery process- is tardy opaque and without any teeth. Take a huge loan become defaulter and go scot free. This is how the current scenario on NPA front can be described from a common man’s point of view. Is that an acceptable situation? The answer is no. The heavy loaning and subsequent defaulting should come with a heavy cost as why should the common man or a small-investor suffer for no fault of his or her.