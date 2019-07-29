Sanjay Dutt reveals his character in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ on 60th birthday

Actor Sanjay Dutt will play a character called Adheera in the much-hyped upcoming Kannada action thriller “KGF: Chapter 2”. The filmmakers unveiled a poster of Dutt’s character on Monday, on the occasion of the star’s 60th birthday.

The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag, and released last year.

The Dutt poster officially announcing his association with the sequel gives a glimpse of the macho actor’s rugged face, partly concealed by the edge of his turban and revealing only his fiery eyes.

In “KGF: Chapter 2”, Dutt plays the antagonist. In the first chapter, Adheera’s identity is never revealed, but we get to know that he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mines for his nephew, only to honour the dying wish of his elder brother, Suryavardhan.

“Present mother of all collision. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. Wishing you a very happy birthday sir,” producers Hombale Films tweeted with the poster.

“KGF: Chapter 2”, is slated for a December release, and also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The cast of the first film will also returns, and the sequel, like chapter one, is directed by Prashant Neel.

In his recent interview to IANS, Yash promised the second chapter will be “bigger” and “better”.

“When we made “KGF: Chapter 1″, we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter two,” he added.