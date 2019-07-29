Pugilist Simranjit wins gold in President’s Cup

Pugilist Simranjit Kaur from Punjab has brought laurels for the state by winning gold in the 23rd President’s Cup boxing tournament in Indonesia.

The Indian contingent which won seven gold and two silver, included four female pugilists.

Apart from Simranjit Kaur, who hails from Ludhiana district, the other gold winners comprised six-time world champion M.C. Mary Kom, Jamuna Bero and Monica.

State Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi congratulated Simranjit Kaur for her achievement.

Crediting the parents, coaches of Sher-e-Punjab Academy at Chakar village for this glory, Sodhi hoped Simranjit Kaur would also excel at this year’s World Championship as well as at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simranjit Kaur used to represent the country in 64kg weight category whereas now she takes part in the 60kg category as the Olympics has this category.

Earlier, she won silver in the Asian Championship in Bangkok and now in the final of the President’s Cup she defeated Indonesia’s Asian Games bronze medallist Hasanah Huswatun 5-0 in the final bout.