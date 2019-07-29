Iran threatens to end nuclear commitments if ‘rights’ not honoured

Iran will continue to abandon more of its commitments pertaining to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal if the remaining parties to the accord fail to help Iran reap its economic interests, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The remarks by Araqchi came just after an extra-ordinary meeting of the remaining signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal, namely Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, in Vienna that tried again to find a way of saving the accord amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

“Iran will continue to cut its commitments under the nuclear deal if the Europeans fail to honour Iran’s legitimate rights,” Araqchi, who also represents Iran in the nuclear-related negotiations, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

According to Araqchi, a host of issues and recent developments in the implementation of the nuclear deal were discussed in the meeting.

“In my opinion, all in all, talks were constructive,” he said.

All the representatives expressed their commitments to the nuclear deal, better known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araqchi noted.

There was a determination to save the accord, the Iranian official added.

US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018, and precipitated tensions by re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Over the past months, Tehran announced the increase of purity of its enriched uranium beyond 3.67 per cent, and surpassed low-grade enriched uranium stockpile beyond 300 kg.

The European Union announced the launch of a special payment channel with Iran, namely INSTEX, in January to secure trade with Iran and skirt US anti-Iran sanctions.

However, Iran has been critical of the feasibility of the mechanism, urging the EU to make INSTEX operational to supply Iran with petrodollars.