Heavy firing on LoC in Poonch district of Jammu

The Indian and Pakistani armies again traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, spokesperson, Defence Ministry, said, “At about 12.45 p.m. Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur sector in District Poonch.

He said, “Army is retaliating befittingly”.

The two armies had traded heavy fire in the same sector on Sunday.

An 9-day-old infant was killed and two civilians injured after Pakistan targeted military and civilian facilities in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors on Sunday.