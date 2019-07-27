You peak at 27: Akram tells Amir post Test retirement

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has expressed disappointment at Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket at a young age.

According to Akram, Amir shouldn’t have hung his boots from Test cricket so early as that is when a fast bowlers peaks. “To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format,” Akram tweeted on Friday.

According to the 53-year-old, Pakistan will need Amir in the upcoming two Tests in Australia (November-December) and then in the Test series in England (slated for next year).

Former skipper Ramiz Raja also echoed Akram’s sentiments and tweeted: “Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject. (sic.)”

On Friday, Amir bid adieu to Test cricket, saying he wants to focus on white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009, featured in 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.