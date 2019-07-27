Will continue to admire you: Bumrah tells Malinga

As Lasith Malinga retired from ODI cricket on Friday, many cricketers took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the veteran Sri Lanka pacer and wished him luck for his future.

On Friday, Malinga brought an end to his illustrious ODI career with a wicket off the last ball he bowled in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh — which Sri Lanka won by 91 runs in Colombo. He took 3/38 and went past Anil Kumble’s tally of 337 wickets in the 50-over format.

“If I had to pick one match winner among many others for Mumbai Indians in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he gave me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future (sic.),” India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also tweeted a special message for his Mumbai Indians’ teammate. “Classic Mali spell Thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so (sic.),” Bumrah tweeted.

“Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, Malinga. Wishing you all the very best for the future (sic.),” said legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: “Only bowler to take two WC hatricks, total 3 ODI hatricks, and a man who made so many aspirations and beliefs come true in young cricketers, that one can succeed and like how, even with an unconventional bowling action. One of the all time greats and a great ambassador, Thank You Malinga (sic.).”

Malinga finished with 338 wickets in 226 matches, finishing as one of the finest match-winners to have played for Sri Lanka since 2004. He is Sri Lanka’s third highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).