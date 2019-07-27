Saradha case: CBI summons Trinamool MP O’Brien

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien in connection with the probe into the Saradha chit fund scam, a CBI official said on Saturday.

The senior Trinamool leader from Bengal has been asked to appear before the central agency officials in the first week of August.

O’Brien was earlier also summoned by the CBI before but did not appear citing a busy schedule.

Following the summons, O’Brien put out a tweet on Friday saying he and senior Trinamool leader Subrata Bakshi, the publisher and editor respectively of the Trinamool Congress mouth-piece “Jago Bangla”, had been summoned by the agency a month ago regarding some clarifications.

He said he was served a CBI notice at 2 p.m. on Friday, at almost the same time when his party brought up the motion to oppose the amendments to the RTI Act in the Rajya Sabha.

“Jago Bangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O’Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a month ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2 p.m. July 25. Trinamool Motion in RS (Rajya Sabha) to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2 p.m., July 25,” he tweeted.

The CBI, which is probing the multi-crore chit fund case under the direction of the Supreme Court had also summoned Bengali artist Subhaprasanna and businessman Sibaji Panja earlier this month.