Neeraj Shekhar: PM Modi wanted me to join BJP

After joining the BJP, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar’s son Neeraj Shekhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to join the party.

Shekhar arrived in the Lucknow party office on Saturday and said: “PM Modi has got a huge mandate. I am inspired by him and that is the reason I joined the party. Piyush Goyal and Bhupinder Yadav played a big role in getting me into the party.”

He said: ” I met PM Modi in a function some time back. The PM told me he wanted me to work with him.”

Neeraj Shekhar quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP on July 16.

On July 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a book – “Chandra Shekhar – The Last Icon of Ideological Politics.”