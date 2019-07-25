Rabri accuses Sushil Modi of corruption, seeks probe

RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of corruption and demanded a probe into his assets and properties.

Rabri, in the Bihar Legislative Council, demanded that a high-level probe should be ordered into the assets of Modi, who is also a senior BJP leader.

Her demand was supported by the RJD members and other opposition leaders.

The former Chief Minister, who is also the opposition leader in the council, claimed that at least 36 scams took place during the BJP and JD-U regimes in Bihar in the last 14 years.

“Sushil Modi was involved in those scams and stashed the black money abroad. It should be probed,” she said.

But her demand was opposed by the ruling BJP and JD-U members including ministers.

Reacting to that, Rabri said the BJP and JD-U freely accuse her husband Lalu Prasad of corruption but when she raised a similar issue against Sushil Modi, they lose patience.