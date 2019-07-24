‘Super 30’ tax free in Delhi, Anand to hold classes

Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Super30” was made tax free in Delhi on Wednesday as Patna-based Super30 programme founder Anand Kumar agreed to conduct one class every month for Class 11 and 12 students in government-run schools in the city.

“Super30” – based on the life of Anand Kumar – is also tax free in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement shortly after Anand Kumar visited the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi and interacted with the students.

Anand Kumar runs the Super30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families.

He selects 30 meritorious students from among economically backward sections of society and helps them to prepare for admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

“His work and personality are (an) inspiration for all (the) teachers across the country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a ‘guru’,” Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia said Anand Kumar had agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi overnment school students. “This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools.”

Responding to the film’s tax free announcement, Anand Kumar tweeted: “Thanks a lot to Delhi Education Minister for the kind gesture… It was a pleasure visiting a government school.”

Hrithik Roshan also thanked the Delhi government: “Thank you Sisodia for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super30 tax-free in Delhi.”

The educationist also attended a Happiness Class in the school and interacted with students.

The Happiness Classes are part of a unique initiative of the Delhi government.

Delhi government schools are celebrating a 15-day festival to mark the first year of the Happiness curriculum where activities like plays, poems and exhibitions are organised in first 50-minute of the school each day.

“I feel happy to see such a class. There should be similar classes in every school so that students can develop an interest in education. Until they are interested, the students will not be able to study. I feel happy to see happy students,” Anand Kumar said.

“If the government schools across the country become like this, India will be transformed,” he told the media.