‘Masaan’ taught me lesson of my life: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, who proved his mettle as an actor with “Masaan” in 2015, reminisced how the film taught him his most important lesson in life.

“For days before we started filming ‘Masaan’, I’d sit here (Manikarnika Ghat, Benaras) for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt… dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin… All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life,” Vicky wrote on Instagram on Wednesday along with a photograph of the ghat.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, “Masaan” revolved around four lives, which intersect at the ghats of the Ganga: a low-caste boy falling hopelessly in love, a daughter ridden with guilt after an intimate encounter ends in her ruin, a hapless father with fading morality, and a spirited child yearning for a family. All these characters long to escape the moral construct of a small town.

As the film clocked four years since its release, Vicky became nostalgic and thanked his fans for their love.

“My job was to put life into (his character) Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around. Four years back, I got to ask you all a question… Now we are friends, right?… Answers to which, I keep getting till date. Here’s to four years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it everyday of my life. Thank You,” wrote Vicky, who scored a blockbuster with “Uri” earlier this year.

Apart from Vicky, “Masaan” featured Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.