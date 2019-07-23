Pick your best batsmen for Ashes: Border tells Australia

Former captain Allan Border feels Australia should pick their best six batsmen for the upcoming Ashes series against England beginning August 1 in Birmingham.

Border revealed his first choice team to foxsports.com.au, naming southpaws David Warner, Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja as his preferred top three.

“The top three batsmen are left-handers, which is not necessarily the wrong thing,” Border said.

“A lot of people jump up and down about picking too many left-handers but if they are your best players then go with them. If they were right-handers, no one would say anything,” he added.

The former Australia skipper also stated that wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade should come into the side considering his good domestic form.

“I’d be very tempted to go with Wade. You talk about picking the guys in form, and he’s in great form. (Marnus) Labuschagne might get that guernseys in that he can bowl some pretty handy leg-spin and he’s good in the field too,” Border said.

“Wade can bowl some medium pace. He can get it through alright, you could sling him half a dozen overs if you had to here and there.”

The 63-year-old also advised the Australian team to resist from temptation of playing an all-rounder at the number six spot and instead play a proper batsman.

“I wouldn’t go the all-rounder at No.6. I’d pick a straight out-and-out batsman. England’s conditions are a bit softer underfoot and temperature wise. There’s not as much physicality and stress on the bowlers,” he said.

Allan Border’s XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade/Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.