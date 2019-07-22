We haven’t come to US with begging bowl: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is accompanying the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on a state visit to the US, has said that they have not come to Washington with a begging bowl.

“We have not come with any demands for aid. We’re here because PM Imran Khan wants to share with President Trump, the roadmap of Naya Pakistan,” said Qureshi while addressing the gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Naya Waqt newspaper reported.

The Minister said that many Pakistani Prime Ministers have visited the US in the past, but this is the first PM in history “who didn’t charter a Boeing 777 and took a commercial flight… Who chose to stay at Pakistan House rather than at an expensive hotel”.

He called the crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington “electric” and added that “this is history in the making”.

“Never has any Pakistani leader been given such a warm reception by Pakistani community on US visit,” said Qureshi.