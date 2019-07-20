Penguin to publish Balraj Sahni’s biography authored by son

“The Non-Conformist: Memories of my Father Balraj Sahni”, a biography by his son Parikshit that chronicles one of the finest and most natural actors hailing from the golden era of the Indian cinema, will release next month, presenting an insightful take on the legendary actor.

“Writing about Balraj Sahni, my father and an inspiration to many, has been a redemptive and a cathartic experience for me. I am happy that I got the opportunity to share untold stories about dad, and pay my tribute to him, his life and his craft through ‘The Non-Conformist’. I hope his fans and the lovers of cinema will be able to unravel the man behind the actor and enjoy the book,” Parikshit said.

Replete with untold stories and unseen photos, “The Non-Conformist” will give readers an intimate glimpse of Balraj Sahni as a man and an actor, as a husband and a friend, as a parent and a patriot, the publisher, Penguin, said in a statement.

Sahni’s performances in Indian classics such as “Do Bigha Zamin” (Bimal Roy/1953) and “Garam Hawa” (M.S. Sathyu/1974) are considered master-classes in the art of acting. His contribution to the performative arts has not only inspired many other actors but also earned him lifelong admiration from a host of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri among others.

In his foreword to the book, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan shares his experiences with Sahni, commemorating the late actor’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said: “‘The Non-Conformist’ is a personal, intimate and real portrayal of an iconic star who left us too early. Balraj Sahni was known for his simplicity, sincerity, talent and non-conformism, and in the book his son Parikshit Sahni paints a moving picture of the man, actor, father, colleague and friend who continues to touch many lives. It has been my pleasure and honour to work with Parikshit Sahni on the book and I am delighted and proud to have it on our list.”

The book is available for pre-order on e-commerce websites.