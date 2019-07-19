Centre’s response sought on plea on green flag ban

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to file a response on a public suit seeking a ban on green flags with crescent and star which resembles those of the Pakistan Muslim League.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the government to file a reply within four weeks.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Shia Waqf Board chief Syed Waseem Rizvi.

Rizvi said that hoisting such flags atop buildings and religious places in the country was un-Islamic.

Such flags were being hoisted in Muslim dominated areas with impunity, he said.

He added that the crescent and star in a green backdrop had never been a part of any Islamic practice and do not have any role or significance in Islam.

Rizvi has also sought direction to proceed against persons and organisations hoisting the flag of the Pakistan Muslim League party.