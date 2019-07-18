Madras HC dismisses Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict’s petition

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, seeking direction to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release the convicts.

Sriharan had sought the release of all the convicts as per the decision of the Tamil Nadu government cabinet in 2018, recommending their release under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The High Court dismissed her petition as it cannot order the Governor to take action.

The decision on release of the convicts in the Gandhi’s assassination case will be taken in a just and fair manner, Purohit’s office said in a statement on 15.9.2008.

“The records which are voluminous are being received from the state government, with the connected judgments having been handed over to Raj Bhavan on 14/09/2018 only. All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution,” the statement added.

The convicts are A.G. Perarivalan, V. Sriharan alais Murugan, T. Suthendraraja alais Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan, wife of V. Sriharan. They include both Indians and Sri Lankans.

All seven have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew up Rajiv Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was blamed for the assassination of Gandhi. The Sri Lankan military crushed the Tamil Tigers in 2009.

Meanwhile, on July 5, 2019 the Madras High Court had granted one month parole for Nalini so that she can make the arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.