BJP’s Ishrat Jahan threatened after attending ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ event

West Bengal’s Triple Talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan who joined BJP last year, on Thursday alleged harassment and life threats after she attended a Hindu religious event, police said.

Jahan had attended BJP’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa Paath’ (a religious recital) event after which people of her community confronted her for attending the same event wearing a Hijab.

According to Jahan, she attended the event as many Hindu persons take part in Namaz reading events and she doesn’t see anything wrong in it.

“Now I am being pressurised and people are suggesting to beat me up and chase me out of the house. I am being abused and threatened with dire consequences.

“I stay alone with my son and anything can happen to me,” Jahan said.

She then filed a complaint at Golabari police station in Howrah on Wednesday.

“We have received Ishrat Jahan’s complaint where she had mentioned about threats and named her in-laws. Steps are being taken as per her complaint,” an officer of Howrah city police said.

Jahan, who was one of the petitioners in the Triple Talaq Case in Supreme Court, was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014.