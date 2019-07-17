Priyanka Gandhi joins #SareeTwitter, wants ‘dinner date’ with hubby

The #SareeTwitter trend that has been viral for the past couple of days got a huge boost on Wednesday after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a throwback picture from her wedding day.

Tens of thousands of people liked the photograph within hours that showed Priyanka Gandhi draped in a pink Banarasi saree.

“Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter,” read the caption of the photograph from the 47-year-old granddaughter of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Even though she mentioned #SareeTwitter, many users mistook the day for her wedding anniversary and started wishing her happiness.

“Happy wedding anniversary @priyankagandhi stay blessed…I always trolled u but today No.Be happy always,” wrote one user.

But Priyanka Gandhi soon clarified that her anniversary falls in February and the post was just for #SareeTwitter.

“Thanks for all the anniversary wishes…but it’s just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb,” she tweeted.

“@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner,” she said in another tweet addressed to her husband Robert Vadra.

The wink emoji at the end of the tweet revealed the lighter side of the Congress heavyweight.

The #SareeTwitter trend that began on Monday has already charmed India, generating posts from political leaders, film actresses, journalists and women.

Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu also shared a saree picture on Tuesday.

“Now that @MaryKayCarlson has left Delhi, I am stepping up for my diplomatic sisters on #SareeTwitter. This saree was part of my Mum’s wedding trousseau. Yes, it’s older than me,” Sidhu wrote in the caption of the picture.

The U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda, also flaunted her pictures draped in beautiful sarees.