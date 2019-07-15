Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Seeking to increase penalties for traffic rules violations, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday introduced the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill provides for regulation of cab aggregators and issues related to third-party insurance.

The draft law has proposed a digitised licensing system to centralize vehicle registration data.

The Bill also seeks to amend the existing law to impose penalty on contractors and concessionaires for faulty road design, construction and maintenance. A penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been proposed for the erring contractors.

The amended Bill, after having invited feedback from public, was circulated amongst the MPs last week.