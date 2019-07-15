Modi calls Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the ongoing flood situation in the state, which have killed nine people and have affected over 26 lakh others.

Sonowal spoke to the Prime Minister on the phone and appraised him of the steps taken by the state government to help the affected people across 28 districts of Assam.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here said that the Prime Minister had assured of all help to the Assam government to deal with the situation.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday said that 3,181 villages in the 28 districts have been affected. A total of 26,45,533 people have been affected due to the floods as of Monday afternoon.

The official said that close to 90,000 hectares of agricultural lands have been affected due to the floods, some with standing crops on them.

The government has pressed the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to help the marooned people in different districts even as Army has been called in to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operations in different parts of the state.

Over 10 lakh animals have also been affected.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of failing to handle the flood situation due to the magnanimity and demanded the Central government to depute immediate Central teams to Assam to guide and advise to deal with situation, release required funds to carry out relief and rescue operation and rehabilitation, medical facilities in a war footing.