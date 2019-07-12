Brazilian President to appoint son as US ambassador

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has confirmed that he was considering appointing his son, federal representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, as the ambassador to the US.

“I think he could be an adequate appointment and could perfectly handle things in Washington,” Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Thursday.

“We considered this possibility last year and analyzed the pros and cons.”

The appointment would need to be approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before being passed to the full upper house for confirmation.

Eduardo Bolsonaro said he would be willing to leave Congress to take the position of Ambassador to the US.

Though he currently serves as the head of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Relations Committee, he has never taken an actual diplomatic job before.

The Brazilian embassy in Washington has been without an Ambassador since April, when the President transferred the previous envoy to the Foreign Ministry back in Brazil.