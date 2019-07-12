Ayushmann calls ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ cast a ‘dream team’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy shooting for “Gulabo Sitabo” here along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has called the film’s cast and crew a “dream team”.

“Gulabo Sitabo” is directed by Shoojit Sircar and has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of “Piku” fame.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann told IANS: “I can’t really talk much about the film right now, but Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Juhi — it’s like a dream team. It is a good amalgam of ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Piku’. The storyline is in a lighter space. I am happy.”

Gulabo Sitabo — a legendary pair of puppet sisters — have been part of Uttar Pradesh folklore. The film, a comedy, apparently, is a take-off on these two characters and is a comedy.