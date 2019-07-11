Talks with opposition concluded successfully: Venezuela

The Venezuelan government has announced that its talks with the opposition, which were held in the Caribbean island of Barbados and mediated by Norway, had concluded successfully, though it did not provide further details.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted on Wednesday that the discussions in Barbados had ended and served as a space for the “settlement of disputes through constitutional and peaceful channels”, reports Efe news.

He added that the meetings were “successful” and thanked Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley for her hospitality.

So far, no other leader has offered any details about these talks between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the speaker of the National Assembly, opposition leader Juan Guaido, held discreetly this week.

Guaido said on Tuesday that “the conditions exist” to find a way out of the national crisis, following a private meeting with the European Union’s mediator, Enrique V. Iglesias.

Prior to the Barbados dialogue, Guaido also asked one and all “not to commit the mistake of seeing a single mechanism as the solution”, and for that reason insisted on maintaining both internal and foreign pressure on the party in power.

Venezuela has been witnessing extreme political tensions since January, when Maduro was sworn in for another six-year term after winning elections that were described as fraudulent by the opposition.

In response, Guaido proclaimed himself the interim president, although he lacks control over the administration or armed forces.

Guaido has the backing of more than 50 governments, led by the US, which has repeatedly asked Maduro to call free elections and abandon power.