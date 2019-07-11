Solution of Kashmir issue must satisfy all: Farooq

The Kashmir problem needs a political solution and this must satisfy all stakeholders, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function here, the National Conference MP said: “Kashmir is a political problem that needs a political solution. The final solution of the Kashmir problem must satisfy the people of Jammu, Valley and Ladakh region.

“India and Pakistan should also not feel betrayed,” he added.

Abdullah and other National Conference leaders had gathered at the mausoleum of Begum Akbar Jahan, his mother and wife of party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, in the Naseem Bagh area of Srinagar.

The NC leaders offered floral tributes and ‘Fateha’ prayers.