PNB case: ED attaches Choksi properties worth Rs 24 crore

Cracking its whip against fugitive diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached his properties, including three commercial buildings in the United Arab Emirates.

A senior ED official said here that the agency has attached properties of Choksi worth Rs 24.77 crore, including three commercial properties, in UAE’s Dubai, some valuables, a Mercedes Benz E280 car and fixed deposit account controlled by him.

Choksi acquired Antiguan citizenship last year. His acquisition of properties has come under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED official said that out of total proceeds of crime against Choksi worth Rs 6,097.73 crore, ED has attached and seized properties worth Rs 2,534.7 crore so far.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are being probed by both the CBI and ED. Nirav Modi is currently lodged in a London jail.

The ED has sent the extradition request and a Red Corner Notice has also been issued against Mehul Choksi on the request of ED.