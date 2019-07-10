LG India launches TVs with Alexa, Apple AirpPlay 2 support

LG Electronics India has launched a range of AI ThinQ televisions with built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 support on Wednesday.

The TV sizes start from 80 cm (32-inch) to 195 cm (77-inch) are priced between Rs 24,990 and Rs 10,99,990. The OLED TVs start with a price tag of Rs 20,999, while the UHD series starts at Rs 50,990 and the NanoCell TVs can be purchased at a base price of Rs 82,990.

The company claims that the new lineup allows users to take voice control one step further with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, available out of the box, making LG the only TV brand to provide support for both leading AI platforms without the need for additional hardware.

“With this built-in technology, users of LG televisions will be able to do much more than simply watch TV like. They can read news updates, check weather forecast, order food, and can control their surroundings in a much easier and efficient way. We are confident that this new feature will elevate the home entertainment experience of both our existing and future consumer,” Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said.

The comapny has provided support for Dolby Atmos for an immersive surround sound experience. There is also an Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor that is touted to offer AI picture, AI sound, and AI brightness.

In addition, the TVs have two-way Bluetooth feature that lets users wirelessly listen to the TV audio on a compatible device and connect the smartphone with the TV to stream music.

“We are excited to offer the convenience of voice control with Alexa on the range of LG TVs. Customers are already loving the experience of controlling their home entertainment with Alexa and we are delighted that LG ThinQ will now have Alexa Built-in. It aligns with our vision for Alexa to be everywhere that customers want to interact with her,” Country Manager for Alexa Voice Services, Amazon India, added.