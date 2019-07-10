Domestic passenger car sales down 24% in June

Domestic passenger car sales continued to slump with the segment’s off-take falling 24.07 per cent in June.

According to industry observers, high cost due to GST, low demand, and lack of adequate liquidity continued to dent purchases.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger car sales in the domestic market dropped to 139,628 units from 183,885 units sold during June 2018.

Among the other sub-segments of passenger vehicles, the number of utility vehicles sold in India went down by 0.99 per cent to 72,917 units in June 2019, while 13,187 vans were sold last month, down 18.7 per cent from the corresponding month of 2018.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales declined 17.54 per cent in June to 225,732 units from 273,748 units.