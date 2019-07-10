Delhi Court defers Caravan defamation case till July 29

A Delhi court will on July 29 begin the cross examination of NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval in a criminal defamation case he has filed against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan magazine journalists.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the cross examination for July 29, 30 and 31. The cross examination had to originally happen on July 10, 11 and 12.

Advocate Sonam Gupta is representing Vivek Doval.

Vivek Doval had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and two journalists from Caravan contending that they had damaged his reputation.

It followed an alleged defamatory article published in the Caravan magazine.

The Caravan article claimed that Vivek Doval ran a hedge fund whose promoters were of dubious antecedents.