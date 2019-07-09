Rajnath blames Congress for Karnataka crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of failing to handle the political crisis in Karnataka, terming the issue an “internal matter” of the grand old party for which he said Parliament was being disturbed.

Responding to remarks by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha over the Karnataka developments, Singh said the behaviour of Congress MPs cannot be termed right in any manner.

Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, said the Congress was raising the issue again after it had raised it on Monday and was misusing the opportunity given to it.

“What is happening in Karnataka is Congress’ internal matter. But they have failed to handle the problem of their own house and are trying to disturb the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament,” he said.

The Minister’s reaction came after Chowdhury blamed the government for the developments in Karnataka where several Congress and JD-S MLAs have quit, putting the coalition government of the Congress and JD-S in a crisis.

The Congress had given a notice for adjournment motion which was not accepted by Speaker Om Birla.

Before Singh’s response, Congress and members of some opposition parties trooped out of the House.