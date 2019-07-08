Bhumi in Lucknow for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ shoot

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has started shooting for her next film “Pati Patni Aur Woh” in Lucknow.

Bhumi on Sunday posted a photograph of herself from the airport and captioned: “Off I go for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.”

“All prepped and ready for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Shoot’ starts tomorrow,” the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” actress wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of the film’s script.

In “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, she plays a young, cool girl from a big city.

The film, being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

“Pati Patni Aur Woh”, an adaptation of B.R. Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title, will release on December 6.

The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.