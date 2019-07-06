8 MLAs of Karnataka’s Congress-JDS coalition to meet Speaker

Eight MLAs from the ruling Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka on Saturday went to meet the Speaker of the state Assembly, triggering a buzz that they could resign.

Out of the eight legislators, five are from the Congress and three from Janata Dal-Secular(JD-S), according to sources.

The Speaker K.R.Ramesh Kumar, however, was not in office and the MLAs were waiting for him, sources said.

In the 225-member Assembly, the Congress-JDS led combine has 117 members, just four more than the required majority of 114. The Opposition BJP has 105 MLAs.

If the eight MLAs of the ruling coalition resign, it will become a minority government.