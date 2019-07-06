7.1-magnitude quake hits Southern California

A massive earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale hit Southern California, a day after a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit the US state which was the strongest in 20 years, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said that the epicenter of the quake that hit the state at 8.19 p.m. on Friday was near Ridgercrest, a city of around 30,000 residents located 272 km north of Los Angeles.

Thursday’s quake jolted a remote area in California’s Searles Valley. It produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said.

According to the US media, multiple fires and injuries were reported in Ridgecrest following Friday’s quake.

Although there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The scientists said that tremors were felt all the way in Las Vegas, similarly like the earthquake on Thursday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that public safety units were being deployed throughout the city in an effort to ensure safety and inspect infrastructure.