The full-Budget 2019-20 has not incorporated the expected proceeds from 5G telecom auction as revenue, a senior official said on Friday.

According to Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, the expected proceeds were not included as revenue in the Budget as the Department of Telecom is still working out modalities of the auction.

At present, the government is expected to garner Rs 4.5- Rs 5 lakh crore over a period of time.