‘No plans’ for meeting between Jaishankar, Qureshi in London next week

There are “no plans” for a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Ministers meeting in London next week, the government has said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going to attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Ministers meeting in London on July 10, which will be chaired by the UK in its capacity as current chair-in-office.

“There are no plans for a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing here on Thursday.

Qureshi had sent a letter of congratulations to Jaishankar after his appointment as Minister.

In the letter, Qureshi told Jaishankar that “Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region,” the Dawn newspaper reported quoting diplomatic sources.

Ties between the two neighbours have been at a low following the Pulwama terror attack in February this year, in which 40 Indian security personnel were killed.