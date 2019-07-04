Delhi Court sentences AAP MLA to 6 months in jail

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somdutt to six months imprisonment for physically assaulting a man, leaving him grievously injured during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal pronounced the quantum of sentence on the MLA from Sadar Bazar constituency.

The court also fined him Rs 2 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh is to be paid to the victim, Pandit Sanjiv Rana. Somdutt had been convicted on June 29.

During the run up to the 2015 elections in Delhi, Somdutt along with 50 men went to Gulabi Bagh and continuously rang the doorbell of Rana’s house. When Rana objected to it, he was allegedly attacked by Somdutt’s supporters mercilessly.